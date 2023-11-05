Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith has a tough matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), facing the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are giving up the fourth-fewest passing yards in the league, 178.6 per game.

Smith has 39 catches for 482 yards and three TDs this year. He has been targeted 57 times.

Smith vs. the Cowboys

Smith vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 4 GP / 56.5 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 56.5 REC YPG / REC TD No player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Dallas in the 2023 season.

Seven players have caught a TD pass against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 178.6 passing yards per game yielded by the Cowboys defense makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys' defense ranks 11th in the NFL with nine passing TDs allowed so far this year.

DeVonta Smith Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Smith Receiving Insights

Smith, in three of eight games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Smith has been targeted on 57 of his team's 282 passing attempts this season (20.2% target share).

He has 482 receiving yards on 57 targets to rank 39th in league play with 8.5 yards per target.

Smith has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of eight played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 13.0% of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Smith (two red zone targets) has been targeted 7.7% of the time in the red zone (26 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 7 REC / 99 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 11 TAR / 5 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 7 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

