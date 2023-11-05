Devin Singletary has a tough matchup when his Houston Texans face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Buccaneers give up 98.6 rushing yards per game, 10th-best in the NFL.

On 49 rushing attempts, Singletary has piled up 183 yards on the ground (26.1 ypg). As a receiver, Singletary has also caught seven passes for 42 yards.

Singletary vs. the Buccaneers

Singletary vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 1 GP / 52 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 52 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Buccaneers during the 2023 season.

Tampa Bay has allowed four opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Buccaneers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The 98.6 rushing yards the Buccaneers concede per game makes them the 10th-ranked rush defense in the league this year.

So far this year, the Buccaneers have given up four passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.6 per game. That ranks sixth in league play.

Devin Singletary Rushing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-118)

Singletary Rushing Insights

Singletary has hit the rushing yards over in three of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Texans pass on 54.7% of their plays and run on 45.3%. They are 21st in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 24.9% of his team's 197 rushing attempts this season (49).

Singletary has not found paydirt on the ground this season in seven games.

He has one touchdown this season (7.7% of his team's 13 offensive TDs).

He has 11 red zone rushing carries (26.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Devin Singletary Receiving Props vs the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-118)

Singletary Receiving Insights

Singletary has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of four games (25.0%).

Singletary has been targeted on nine of his team's 238 passing attempts this season (3.8% target share).

He averages 4.7 yards per target this season (42 yards on nine targets).

Singletary does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Singletary's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Panthers 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

