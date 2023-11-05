Dameon Pierce will be up against the 10th-best run defense in the league when his Houston Texans play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

On 109 rushes, Pierce has collected a team-high 327 yards (46.7 ypg). He's scored one rushing TD. Pierce has also contributed nine catches for 84 receiving yards (12 ypg).

Pierce vs. the Buccaneers

Pierce vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games The Buccaneers have let one opposing rusher to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

The Buccaneers give up 98.6 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense this season.

So far this year, the Buccaneers have allowed four passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.6 per game. That ranks sixth in the league.

Dameon Pierce Rushing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 43.5 (-118)

Pierce Rushing Insights

Pierce has hit the over on his rushing yards total twice in seven opportunities this season.

The Texans pass on 54.7% of their plays and run on 45.3%. They are 21st in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 109 of his team's 197 total rushing attempts this season (55.3%).

Pierce has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored one of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (7.7%).

He has 18 red zone rushing carries (43.9% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Pierce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Panthers 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 13 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 20 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/1/2023 Week 4 24 ATT / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/24/2023 Week 3 14 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs

