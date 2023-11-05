Will Dameon Pierce Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dameon Pierce did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 9 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Pierce's stats can be found below.
In terms of season stats, Pierce has run for 327 yards on 109 carries with one touchdown, averaging 3.0 yards per carry, and has nine catches (12 targets) for 84 yards.
Dameon Pierce Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Texans.
Texans vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Pierce 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|109
|327
|1
|3.0
|12
|9
|84
|0
Pierce Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|11
|38
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|15
|31
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|14
|31
|1
|3
|28
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|24
|81
|0
|1
|27
|0
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|20
|66
|0
|1
|16
|0
|Week 6
|Saints
|13
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Panthers
|12
|46
|0
|0
|0
|0
