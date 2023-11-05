Dalton Schultz will be running routes against the fifth-worst passing defense in the league when his Houston Texans take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Schultz's 23 grabs have led to 220 yards (for an average of 31.4 per game) and three scores. He has been targeted 39 times.

Schultz vs. the Buccaneers

Schultz vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 3 GP / 67.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 67.3 REC YPG / REC TD Tampa Bay has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Eight players have grabbed a TD pass against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Buccaneers is allowing 256 yards per game this year, which ranks 28th in the NFL.

The Buccaneers have the No. 3 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding eight this season (1.1 per game).

Dalton Schultz Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-118)

Schultz Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Schultz has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 57.1% of his games (four of seven).

Schultz has received 16.4% of his team's 238 passing attempts this season (39 targets).

He has 220 receiving yards on 39 targets to rank 115th in NFL play with 5.6 yards per target.

Schultz has tallied a touchdown catch in three of seven games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has three total touchdowns this season (23.1% of his team's 13 offensive TDs).

With seven red zone targets, Schultz has been on the receiving end of 30.4% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.

Schultz's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 4 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 7 REC / 65 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

