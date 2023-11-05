Philadelphia Eagles receiver Dallas Goedert has a difficult matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are conceding the fourth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 178.6 per game.

Goedert's stat line this season shows 35 catches for 360 yards and two scores. He puts up 45 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 48 times.

Goedert vs. the Cowboys

Goedert vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 3 GP / 51.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 51.7 REC YPG / REC TD Dallas' defense has not let a player rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Seven players have hauled in a TD pass against the Cowboys this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Dallas on the season.

Goedert will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this week. The Cowboys concede 178.6 passing yards per game.

The Cowboys' defense ranks 11th in the NFL by allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (nine total passing TDs).

Dallas Goedert Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 43.5 (-118)

Goedert Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Goedert has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (four of eight).

Goedert has received 17.0% of his team's 282 passing attempts this season (48 targets).

He has been targeted 48 times, averaging 7.5 yards per target (73rd in NFL).

Goedert has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in eight games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 8.7% of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Goedert (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 26.9% of the time in the red zone (26 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Goedert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 5 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 8 REC / 117 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

