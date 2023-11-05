Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift will be up against the Dallas Cowboys and their 17th-ranked rushing defense in Week 9, with kickoff at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Swift has taken a team-best 117 rushing attempts for 571 total yards (71.4 ypg). He has scored three rushing TDs. Swift has also reeled in 28 passes for 135 yards (16.9 ypg) and one score.

Swift vs. the Cowboys

Swift vs the Cowboys (since 2021): No games

No games The Cowboys have not allowed 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Five opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

The 108.9 rushing yards the Cowboys concede per outing makes them the 17th-ranked run defense in the league this season.

The Cowboys' defense ranks 10th in the league with five rushing TDs conceded so far this year.

D'Andre Swift Rushing Props vs. the Cowboys

Rushing Yards: 56.5 (-115)

Swift Rushing Insights

Swift has hit the rushing yards over in four of eight opportunities (50.0%).

The Eagles have passed 52.3% of the time and run 47.7% this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 117 of his team's 257 total rushing attempts this season (45.5%).

Swift has a rushing touchdown in three games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has four total touchdowns this season (17.4% of his team's 23 offensive TDs).

He has 18 carries in the red zone (29.0% of his team's 62 red zone rushes).

D'Andre Swift Receiving Props vs the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-118)

Swift Receiving Insights

Swift, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of eight games this year.

Swift has been targeted on 33 of his team's 282 passing attempts this season (11.7% target share).

He has been targeted 33 times, averaging 4.1 yards per target (136th in NFL).

Swift has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Swift has been targeted three times in the red zone (11.5% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts).

Swift's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 16 ATT / 57 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 15 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 10 TAR / 8 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 17 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 56 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs

