Brevin Jordan did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Jordan's stats on this page.

In the air, Jordan has been targeted five times, with season stats of 51 yards on five receptions (10.2 per catch) and one TD.

Brevin Jordan Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Texans this week: Robert Woods (DNP/foot): 22 Rec; 227 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 9 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Jordan 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 5 5 51 25 1 10.2

Jordan Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Colts 2 2 27 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 2 2 13 1 Week 6 Saints 1 1 11 0

