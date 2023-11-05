Boston Scott did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles have a game against the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Trying to find Scott's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Scott has rushed for 45 yards on eight carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 5.6 yards per carry, and has three catches (three targets) for 25 yards.

Boston Scott Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Personal

No other RB is on the injury list for the Eagles.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Scott 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 8 45 0 5.6 3 3 25 0

Scott Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Patriots 1 3 0 1 7 0 Week 2 Vikings 5 40 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Jets 2 2 0 1 14 0 Week 8 @Commanders 0 0 0 1 4 0

