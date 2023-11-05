A.J. Brown will be running routes against the fourth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

This campaign Brown has 60 grabs (on 83 targets) for a team-leading 939 yards and five scores, averaging 117.4 yards per game.

Brown vs. the Cowboys

Brown vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 2 GP / 85 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 85 REC YPG / REC TD Dallas' defense has not let a player amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have surrendered a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Dallas on the season.

The 178.6 passing yards the Cowboys yield per game makes them the fourth-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Cowboys have the No. 11 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding nine this season (1.3 per game).

A.J. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 83.5 (-111)

Brown Receiving Insights

Brown, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in seven of eight games this year.

Brown has been targeted on 83 of his team's 282 passing attempts this season (29.4% target share).

He has been targeted 83 times, averaging 11.3 yards per target (ninth in NFL).

In three of eight games this season, Brown has a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in two games.

He has five total touchdowns this season (21.7% of his team's 23 offensive TDs).

Brown has been targeted six times in the red zone (23.1% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts).

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 TAR / 8 REC / 130 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 15 TAR / 10 REC / 137 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 9 TAR / 7 REC / 131 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 6 REC / 127 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/1/2023 Week 4 13 TAR / 9 REC / 175 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

