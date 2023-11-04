The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-3) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the BYU Cougars (5-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under is 51 in the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the West Virginia vs. BYU matchup.

West Virginia vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 City: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline BYU Moneyline BetMGM West Virginia (-10.5) 51 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel West Virginia (-10) 51.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

West Virginia vs. BYU Betting Trends

West Virginia has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 10.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

BYU has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this season.

The Cougars have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

West Virginia & BYU 2023 Futures Odds

West Virginia To Win the Big 12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000 BYU To Win the Big 12 +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.