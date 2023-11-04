Our computer model predicts the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will defeat the UL Monroe Warhawks on Saturday, November 4 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at M.M. Roberts Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

UL Monroe vs. Southern Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (56.5) Southern Miss 31, UL Monroe 28

Week 10 Sun Belt Predictions

UL Monroe Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Warhawks.

The Warhawks are 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

UL Monroe is a 4-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 3 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Warhawks' seven games with a set total.

The average point total for the UL Monroe this year is 2.1 points less than this game's over/under.

Southern Miss Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Eagles' implied win probability is 60.0%.

The Golden Eagles have one win against the spread this season.

Southern Miss has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Golden Eagles have seen five of its seven games go over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 56.5 points, 3.4 more than the average point total for Southern Miss games this season.

Warhawks vs. Golden Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern Miss 22.9 39.4 23 25.5 22.8 53.3 UL Monroe 20.4 32.9 22.4 31.4 17 35.3

