The UCF Knights (3-5), with college football's fourth-ranked running game, meet the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-6) and their sixth-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Knights are 4.5-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 59.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the UCF vs. Cincinnati matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UCF vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: Fox Sports 1

Venue: Nippert Stadium

UCF vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

UCF vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

UCF is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

The Knights have covered the spread twice when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Cincinnati has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Bearcats have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

UCF & Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds

UCF To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 Cincinnati To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

