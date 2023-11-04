Player prop bet odds for Roope Hintz, Elias Pettersson and others are available when the Dallas Stars visit the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday (at 10:00 PM ET).

Stars vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Stars vs. Canucks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Hintz is one of Dallas' top contributors (11 total points), having registered five goals and six assists.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Nov. 2 2 1 3 3 at Flames Nov. 1 0 2 2 3 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 30 1 1 2 1 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 26 0 0 0 4 at Penguins Oct. 24 0 1 1 5

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' most productive contributors through nine games, with four goals and six assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Nov. 2 1 2 3 3 at Flames Nov. 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 26 0 0 0 2 at Penguins Oct. 24 0 1 1 1

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Jamie Benn has three goals and six assists for Dallas.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Nov. 2 0 1 1 3 at Flames Nov. 1 1 1 2 3 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 30 0 2 2 1 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 26 0 0 0 2 at Penguins Oct. 24 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Pettersson has scored five goals (0.5 per game) and put up 14 assists (1.4 per game), contributing to the Vancouver offense with 19 total points (1.9 per game). He takes 2.1 shots per game, shooting 23.8%.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 2 0 3 3 1 vs. Predators Oct. 31 3 0 3 5 vs. Rangers Oct. 28 0 1 1 2 vs. Blues Oct. 27 0 2 2 0 at Predators Oct. 24 0 0 0 1

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Quinn Hughes has posted 16 total points (1.6 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and 12 assists.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 2 1 4 5 2 vs. Predators Oct. 31 0 3 3 5 vs. Rangers Oct. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Oct. 27 2 0 2 4 at Predators Oct. 24 0 1 1 3

