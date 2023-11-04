The Alcorn State Braves (5-3) hit the road for a SWAC battle against the Southern Jaguars (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jack Spinks Stadium.

Alcorn State owns the 90th-ranked offense this season (20.5 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best with only 19.8 points allowed per game. Offensively, Southern is bottom-25, posting only 290.3 total yards per game (21st-worst). Fortunately, it is thriving on the defensive side of the ball, giving up 226.6 total yards per contest (best).

Southern vs. Alcorn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Fayette, Mississippi

Fayette, Mississippi Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Southern vs. Alcorn State Key Statistics

Southern Alcorn State 290.3 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.5 (67th) 226.6 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.8 (31st) 114.6 (97th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.5 (42nd) 175.6 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.0 (74th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has compiled 1,326 yards on 56.7% passing while recording nine touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kendric Rhymes, has carried the ball 63 times for 407 yards (50.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Gary Quarles has piled up 86 carries and totaled 381 yards with three touchdowns.

Chandler Whitfield has hauled in 245 receiving yards on 15 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Colbey Washington has caught 13 passes and compiled 182 receiving yards (22.8 per game).

August Pitre III's eight targets have resulted in nine catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has thrown for 1,490 yards (186.3 ypg) to lead Alcorn State, completing 65.3% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 107 rushing yards on 41 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jarveon Howard has racked up 573 yards on 102 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

Niko Duffey has carried the ball 33 times for 153 yards (19.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Malik Rodgers' team-leading 364 yards as a receiver have come on 18 receptions (out of 24 targets) with one touchdown.

Monterio Hunt has put together a 316-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 23 passes on 26 targets.

Tavarious Griffin has a total of 220 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 20 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

