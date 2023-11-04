There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's Premier League schedule, including Manchester United squaring off against Fulham.

Looking for how to watch Premier League action? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch Fulham vs Manchester United

Manchester United is on the road to play Fulham at Craven Cottage in London.

Game Time: 8:30 AM ET

8:30 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Manchester United (+120)

Manchester United (+120) Underdog: Fulham (+220)

Fulham (+220) Draw: (+265)

Watch Everton FC vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion journeys to face Everton FC at Goodison Park in Liverpool.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Brighton & Hove Albion (+125)

Brighton & Hove Albion (+125) Underdog: Everton FC (+195)

Everton FC (+195) Draw: (+285)

Watch Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth makes the trip to match up with Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Manchester City (-1200)

Manchester City (-1200) Underdog: AFC Bournemouth (+2200)

AFC Bournemouth (+2200) Draw: (+1300)

Watch Burnley FC vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace travels to match up with Burnley FC at Turf Moor in Burnley.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Crystal Palace (+160)

Crystal Palace (+160) Underdog: Burnley FC (+195)

Burnley FC (+195) Draw: (+215)

Watch Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers makes the trip to match up with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Wolverhampton Wanderers (+100)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (+100) Underdog: Sheffield United (+275)

Sheffield United (+275) Draw: (+260)

Watch Brentford FC vs West Ham United

West Ham United makes the trip to match up with Brentford FC at Brentford Community Stadium in London.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Brentford FC (+105)

Brentford FC (+105) Underdog: West Ham United (+255)

West Ham United (+255) Draw: (+270)

Watch Newcastle United vs Arsenal FC

Arsenal FC travels to take on Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle.

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Favorite: Arsenal FC (+150)

Arsenal FC (+150) Underdog: Newcastle United (+180)

Newcastle United (+180) Draw: (+245)

