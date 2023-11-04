The New Orleans Pelicans (4-1) have five players on the injury report, including Zion Williamson, in their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (3-2) at Smoothie King Center on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pelicans won their last game 125-116 against the Pistons on Thursday. CJ McCollum put up 33 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jose Alvarado PG Out Ankle Brandon Ingram SF Questionable Knee 22.5 7.0 4.5 Zion Williamson PF Questionable Rest 23.5 6.0 2.5 Trey Murphy III SF Out Knee Naji Marshall SF Out Knee

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Wesley Matthews: Out (Calf)

Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSE

