The Atlanta Hawks (3-2) are 2.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (4-1) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE.

Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 116 - Hawks 113

Pelicans vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 2.5)

Pelicans (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-2.6)

Pelicans (-2.6) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.7

The Pelicans have had more success against the spread than the Hawks this season, recording an ATS record of 4-1-0, compared to the 2-3-0 record of the Hawks.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than New Orleans covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (66.7%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, New Orleans does it in fewer games (40% of the time) than Atlanta (60%).

The Pelicans have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-1) this season while the Hawks have a 1.000 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-0).

Pelicans Performance Insights

The Pelicans are 20th in the NBA with 108.8 points per game this year. At the other end of the court, they rank eighth with 108.6 points allowed per game.

New Orleans ranks 12th in the NBA with 45.6 rebounds per contest, but it is allowing 51.4 rebounds per game, which ranks worst in the league.

The Pelicans haven't put up many assists this season, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA with 23 assists per contest.

New Orleans is committing 13.4 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in league). It is forcing 15 turnovers per contest (14th-ranked).

With 12 treys per game, the Pelicans rank 17th in the NBA. They own a 33.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 22nd in the league.

