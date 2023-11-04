According to our computer projection model, the Ole Miss Rebels will beat the Texas A&M Aggies when the two teams match up at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ole Miss (-3) Over (53) Ole Miss 33, Texas A&M 22

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

The Rebels have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.

The Rebels have covered the spread five times in seven games.

Ole Miss has an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Ole Miss has had two games (out of seven) hit the over this year.

Ole Miss games average 61 total points per game this season, eight more than the over/under for this matchup.

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Aggies have a 42.6% chance to win.

So far this season, the Aggies have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

Texas A&M is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Out of the Aggies' eight games with a set total, four have hit the over (50%).

Texas A&M games this year have averaged an over/under of 51.3 points, 1.7 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Rebels vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 38.9 21.4 47.2 21.2 25.0 21.7 Texas A&M 32.0 19.5 35.2 13.2 23.0 34.0

