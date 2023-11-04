How to Watch the Nicholls State vs. Incarnate Word Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-1) face a fellow Southland opponent when they visit the Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium.
Incarnate Word has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank 23rd-best in scoring offense (32.4 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (15.8 points allowed per game). Nicholls State is accumulating 23.4 points per contest on offense this season (71st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 24.9 points per game (48th-ranked) on defense.
In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this game on ESPN+.
Nicholls State vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium
Nicholls State vs. Incarnate Word Key Statistics
|Nicholls State
|Incarnate Word
|344.6 (99th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|471.9 (7th)
|362 (35th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|276.9 (13th)
|122.1 (83rd)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|171.3 (36th)
|222.4 (48th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|300.6 (8th)
|6 (124th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|1 (53rd)
|5 (1st)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|0 (66th)
Nicholls State Stats Leaders
- Pat McQuaide has put up 1,555 passing yards, or 222.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56% of his passes and has collected seven touchdowns with nine interceptions.
- Collin Guggenheim is his team's leading rusher with 114 carries for 479 yards, or 68.4 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well.
- Jaylon Spears has taken 52 carries and totaled 314 yards with four touchdowns while also gaining 141 yards through the air with one touchdown.
- Neno Lemay's 386 receiving yards (55.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 catches on 38 targets with three touchdowns.
- David Robinson Jr. has 19 receptions (on 15 targets) for a total of 308 yards (44 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Terry Matthews' 17 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 210 yards and one touchdown.
Incarnate Word Stats Leaders
- Zach Calzada has 1,670 pass yards for Incarnate Word, completing 66.1% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.
- Timothy Carter has racked up 377 yards on 57 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.
- This season, Jarrell Wiley has carried the ball 63 times for 306 yards (38.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Brandon Porter has hauled in 48 receptions for 831 yards (103.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.
- Caleb Chapman has put up a 427-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes on 30 targets.
- Marquez Perez has compiled 22 catches for 325 yards, an average of 40.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.
