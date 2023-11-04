According to our computer projections, the Incarnate Word Cardinals will take down the Nicholls State Colonels when the two teams match up at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which begins at 4:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Nicholls State vs. Incarnate Word Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Incarnate Word (-2.9) 47.9 Incarnate Word 25, Nicholls State 22

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Nicholls State Betting Info (2022)

The Colonels won just one game against the spread last year.

In Colonels games last year, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

Incarnate Word Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have one win against the spread this season.

No Cardinals game has gone over the point total this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colonels vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Incarnate Word 32.4 15.8 41.3 13.3 27 17.2 Nicholls State 23.4 24.9 31 26.7 17.8 23.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.