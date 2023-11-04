When the Dallas Stars face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Miro Heiskanen light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Heiskanen stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Heiskanen scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

Heiskanen has picked up two assists on the power play.

Heiskanen averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 22 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once while averaging 19 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

