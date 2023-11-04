Southland foes meet when the SE Louisiana Lions (1-7) and the McNeese Cowboys (0-7) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Strawberry Stadium.

SE Louisiana has the 37th-ranked offense this year (386.4 yards per game), and have been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 15th-worst with 430.3 yards allowed per game. McNeese has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 22nd-worst in total offense (290.7 total yards per game) and 10th-worst in total defense (454.3 total yards allowed per game).

McNeese vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hammond, Louisiana

Hammond, Louisiana Venue: Strawberry Stadium

McNeese vs. SE Louisiana Key Statistics

McNeese SE Louisiana 290.7 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.4 (38th) 454.3 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.3 (112th) 115.3 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.3 (87th) 175.4 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.1 (15th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (105th) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has racked up 843 yards (120.4 yards per game) while completing 49.3% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 78 yards with two touchdowns.

D'Angelo Durham is his team's leading rusher with 72 carries for 333 yards, or 47.6 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Coleby Hamm has collected 168 yards (on 22 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Jon McCall paces his team with 365 receiving yards on 22 catches with five touchdowns.

Makhi Paris has 24 receptions (on 12 targets) for a total of 274 yards (39.1 yards per game) this year.

Jihad Marks has racked up 81 reciving yards (11.6 ypg) this season.

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Eli Sawyer has 1,368 passing yards for SE Louisiana, completing 62% of his passes and tossing six touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Zachary Clement has racked up 260 yards on 56 carries while finding paydirt three times as a runner.

Harlan Dixon has run for 252 yards (31.5 per game) on 76 carries with two touchdowns, while also checking in with 319 yards in the passing game (on 25 catches).

Darius Lewis' team-high 485 yards as a receiver have come on 38 receptions (out of 41 targets) with three touchdowns.

Xavier Hill has been the target of 17 passes and compiled 16 receptions for 246 yards, an average of 30.8 yards per contest.

