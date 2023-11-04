Matt Duchene and the Dallas Stars will play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Does a bet on Duchene intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Matt Duchene vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Duchene Season Stats Insights

Duchene has averaged 17:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Duchene has twice scored a goal in a game this year in nine games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Despite recording points in five of nine games this season, Duchene has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Duchene has an assist in three of nine games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Duchene's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Duchene has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Duchene Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 22 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +24.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 9 Games 3 5 Points 0 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

