The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) bring the No.16 scoring defense in the nation into a clash with the No. 13 LSU Tigers (6-2), who have the No. 1 scoring offense, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Crimson Tide are 3-point favorites. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the outing.

LSU vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

LSU vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

LSU vs. Alabama Betting Trends

LSU has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Alabama has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 3-point favorites this season, the Crimson Tide have an ATS record of 4-3.

LSU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000 To Win the SEC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

