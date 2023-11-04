The Liberty Flames should win their matchup versus the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 6:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, based on our computer model. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Louisiana Tech vs. Liberty Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Liberty (-15.5) Under (58.5) Liberty 40, Louisiana Tech 15

Louisiana Tech Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bulldogs based on the moneyline is 15.4%.

The Bulldogs are 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

When they have played as at least 15.5-point underdogs this year, the Bulldogs are 1-1 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Bulldogs' nine games with a set total.

The average total in Louisiana Tech games this season is 1.4 less points than the point total of 58.5 in this outing.

Liberty Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Flames have an implied win probability of 88.9%.

Against the spread, the Flames are 6-1-0 this year.

Liberty has not covered a spread (0-1) when they are at least 15.5-point favorites.

The Flames have seen four of its seven games hit the over.

Liberty games this season have posted an average total of 55.5, which is 3.0 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bulldogs vs. Flames 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Liberty 37.0 20.9 32.5 23.0 41.5 18.8 Louisiana Tech 26.3 27.4 32.4 28.0 18.8 26.8

