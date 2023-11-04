Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal when the Dallas Stars take on the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Hakanpaa stats and insights

Hakanpaa is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.

Hakanpaa has zero points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

