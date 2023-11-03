Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Livingston Parish, Louisiana this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Livingston Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

St. Amant High School at Live Oak High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Denham Springs, LA

Denham Springs, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Springfield High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School