The Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) hit the court against the New York Knicks (2-3) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and MSG. The point total is set at 223.5 for the matchup.

Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN, BSWI, and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -5.5 223.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • Milwaukee and its opponents went over 223.5 combined points in 47 of 82 games last season.
  • Milwaukee games had an average of 230.2 points last season, 6.7 more than the over/under for this game.
  • Milwaukee put together a 44-38-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Milwaukee won 81.8% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (54-12).
  • The Bucks went 35-6 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter (85.4%).
  • The Bucks have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 223.5 points just once this season.
  • The average total for New York's games this season is 205 points, 18.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • New York has covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.
  • The Knicks have were defeated in both of the match ups they've played as underdogs this season.
  • New York has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +170.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • The Bucks did a better job covering the spread at home (23-18-0) last season than they did in road games (21-20-0).
  • The Bucks exceeded the total in 25 of 41 home games (61%) last year, compared to 18 of 41 road games (43.9%).
  • Last season the 116.9 points per game the Bucks put up were only 3.8 more than the Knicks conceded (113.1).
  • When Milwaukee put up more than 113.1 points, it was 33-15 versus the spread and 42-6 overall.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • The Knicks' 103 points per game are 19 fewer points than the 122 the Bucks allow to opponents.

Bucks vs. Knicks Point Insights (Last Season)

Bucks Knicks
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 116
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
33-15
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 27-20
42-6
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 30-17
113.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
34-17
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 37-14
44-7
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-13

