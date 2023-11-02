The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) square off against the Tennessee Titans (3-4) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 37 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Steelers go up against the Titans. For those who want to make some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two squads.

Steelers vs. Titans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Steelers have been tied after the first quarter in two games and have been behind after the first quarter in five games.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging one points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 7.1 points on average in the first quarter.

The Titans have led two times, have been behind four times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In seven games this season, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter one time, lost four times, and been knotted up two times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing six points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Pittsburgh is averaging 4.7 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 4.4 points on average in the third quarter (19th-ranked) on defense.

Regarding third-quarter scoring, the Titans have won the third quarter in five games and have been outscored in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

In seven games this season, the Steelers have lost the fourth quarter five times and won two times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 3.7 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 5.7 points on average in that quarter.

In the Titans' seven games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter one time, been outscored five times, and tied one time.

Steelers vs. Titans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Steelers have led after the first half in one game (1-0 in those contests) this season and have been behind after the first half in six games (3-3).

The Titans have been winning after the first half three times (2-1 in those games) and have been behind after the first half four times (1-3) through seven games this season.

2nd Half

Looking at second-half scoring, the Steelers have won the second half in two games, going 2-0 in those contests, and they have been outscored in the second half in five games (2-3).

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 8.4 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 10.1 points on average in the second half.

Out of seven games this year, the Titans have lost the second half four times (1-3 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half three times (2-1).

