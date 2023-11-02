The Dallas Stars (6-1-1), winners of three straight road games, visit the Edmonton Oilers (2-5-1) at Rogers Place on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stars vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-130) Stars (+110) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars are the underdog for the first time this season.

Dallas has not entered a game this season as a bigger moneyline underdog than the +110 odds on them winning this game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Stars.

Dallas has played three games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

Stars vs Oilers Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 22 (25th) Goals 25 (21st) 32 (25th) Goals Allowed 20 (3rd) 7 (12th) Power Play Goals 2 (31st) 9 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 2 (2nd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars have scored 25 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 21st in the league.

The Stars' 20 total goals allowed (2.5 per game) are the third-fewest in the league.

They have a +5 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.