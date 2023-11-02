The Edmonton Oilers will host the Dallas Stars on Thursday, November 2, with the Stars having won three consecutive road games.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Stars vs Oilers Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 20 total goals (2.5 per game), third in the NHL.

The Stars' 25 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 21st in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 19 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 25 goals over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jamie Benn 8 3 5 8 2 7 56.4% Roope Hintz 7 3 5 8 0 0 47.7% Wyatt Johnston 8 3 4 7 2 3 51.3% Joe Pavelski 8 3 4 7 8 3 44.9% Jason Robertson 8 2 5 7 7 9 -

Oilers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Oilers are conceding 32 total goals (four per game) to rank 25th in NHL play.

The Oilers rank 25th in the league with 22 goals scored (2.8 per game).

On the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 31 goals (3.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (22 total) over that stretch.

Oilers Key Players