How to Watch the Stars vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Edmonton Oilers will host the Dallas Stars on Thursday, November 2, with the Stars having won three consecutive road games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Stars' matchup with the Oilers can be watched on ESPN+ and BSSW, so tune in to catch the action.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Stars vs Oilers Additional Info
|Oilers vs Stars Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Stars Prediction
|Oilers vs Stars Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Stars Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 20 total goals (2.5 per game), third in the NHL.
- The Stars' 25 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 21st in the league.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 19 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 25 goals over that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jamie Benn
|8
|3
|5
|8
|2
|7
|56.4%
|Roope Hintz
|7
|3
|5
|8
|0
|0
|47.7%
|Wyatt Johnston
|8
|3
|4
|7
|2
|3
|51.3%
|Joe Pavelski
|8
|3
|4
|7
|8
|3
|44.9%
|Jason Robertson
|8
|2
|5
|7
|7
|9
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Oilers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Oilers are conceding 32 total goals (four per game) to rank 25th in NHL play.
- The Oilers rank 25th in the league with 22 goals scored (2.8 per game).
- On the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 31 goals (3.9 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (22 total) over that stretch.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Leon Draisaitl
|8
|4
|9
|13
|11
|10
|55.2%
|Zach Hyman
|8
|3
|6
|9
|2
|2
|0%
|Connor McDavid
|6
|2
|7
|9
|9
|9
|53.7%
|Evan Bouchard
|8
|3
|6
|9
|8
|6
|-
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|8
|2
|5
|7
|3
|8
|51.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.