The Detroit Pistons (2-3) play the New Orleans Pelicans (3-1) at Smoothie King Center on November 2, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pelicans vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs Pistons Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans Stats Insights

Last season, the Pelicans had a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Pistons' opponents hit.

New Orleans had a 27-9 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 48.9% from the field.

The Pelicans were the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Pistons ranked 20th.

Last year, the Pelicans averaged only 4.1 fewer points per game (114.4) than the Pistons allowed (118.5).

New Orleans had a 25-5 record last season when putting up more than 118.5 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans put up 114.9 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, they averaged 113.8 points per contest.

New Orleans allowed 109.9 points per game last year at home, which was 5.1 fewer points than it allowed in away games (115).

The Pelicans drained 11.6 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.3 more threes and 2.2% points better than they averaged in away games (10.3 threes per game, 35.3% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans Injuries