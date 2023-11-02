The Detroit Pistons (0-1), on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, battle the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSDET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Pelicans vs. Pistons Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, BSDET

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pelicans Games

Pelicans Players to Watch

Per game, CJ McCollum put up points, 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists last year. He also delivered 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jonas Valanciunas posted 14.1 points, 10.2 boards and 1.8 assists per game last season. He also posted 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Brandon Ingram posted 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He also sank 48.4% of his shots from the field and 39.0% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Herbert Jones' numbers last season were 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He drained 46.9% of his shots from the field.

Last season, Zion Williamson collected 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He drained 60.8% of his shots from the floor.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey's numbers last season were 16.3 points, 3.9 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Killian Hayes recorded 10.3 points, 2.9 boards and 6.2 assists last year. At the other end, he put up 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren posted 9.1 points last season, plus 1.1 assists and 8.9 boards.

Isaiah Stewart put up 11.3 points, 1.4 assists and 8.0 boards.

Alec Burks' stats last season were 12.8 points, 3.1 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 41.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Pistons Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pelicans Pistons 114.4 Points Avg. 110.3 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 118.5 48.0% Field Goal % 45.4% 36.4% Three Point % 35.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.