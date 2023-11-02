Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orleans Parish Today - November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Orleans Parish, Louisiana, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orleans Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
De La Salle High School at Covington High School
- Game Time: 3:50 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Covington, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.