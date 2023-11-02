In the upcoming tilt versus the Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Miro Heiskanen to light the lamp for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Heiskanen stats and insights

Heiskanen has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Heiskanen's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 32 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.5 hits and 11.5 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

