Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school football games in Caddo Parish, Louisiana this week? We have you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Huntington High School at Bossier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
North DeSoto High School at Northwood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodlawn High School at Minden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Minden, LA
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Natchitoches Central High School at C.E. Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Haughton, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at Evangel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
