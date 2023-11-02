Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bossier Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Bossier Parish, Louisiana this week, we've got the information.
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Huntington High School at Bossier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Parkway High School at Benton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Benton, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
