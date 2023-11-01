When you're cheering on Tank Dell and the Houston Texans during their next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Find out more details, along with Dell's recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

Tank Dell 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 67 42 659 146 6 15.7

Dell Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 4 3 34 0 Week 2 Colts 10 7 72 1 Week 3 @Jaguars 7 5 145 1 Week 4 Steelers 3 1 16 0 Week 5 @Falcons 4 3 57 0 Week 8 @Panthers 4 3 16 0 Week 9 Buccaneers 11 6 114 2 Week 10 @Bengals 14 6 56 1 Week 11 Cardinals 10 8 149 1

Tank Dell's Next Game

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 TV: CBS

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Jaguars -1.5

Jaguars -1.5 Over/Under: 48 points

