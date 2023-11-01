Where to Get Tank Dell Texans Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
When you're cheering on Tank Dell and the Houston Texans during their next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Find out more details, along with Dell's recent numbers and trends, in the article below.
Tank Dell 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|67
|42
|659
|146
|6
|15.7
Dell Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|4
|3
|34
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|10
|7
|72
|1
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|7
|5
|145
|1
|Week 4
|Steelers
|3
|1
|16
|0
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|4
|3
|57
|0
|Week 8
|@Panthers
|4
|3
|16
|0
|Week 9
|Buccaneers
|11
|6
|114
|2
|Week 10
|@Bengals
|14
|6
|56
|1
|Week 11
|Cardinals
|10
|8
|149
|1
Tank Dell's Next Game
- Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Favorite: Jaguars -1.5
- Over/Under: 48 points
