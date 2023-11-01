The SE Louisiana Lions women (4-4) will next play at home against the South Alabama Jaguars, on Friday, December 15 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming SE Louisiana games

SE Louisiana's next matchup information

Opponent: South Alabama Jaguars

South Alabama Jaguars Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: University Center (LA)

Top SE Louisiana players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Hailey Giaratano 8 12.5 5.4 3.5 0.6 0.4 45.5% (45-99) 31.3% (5-16) Cheyanne Daniels 8 11.0 4.6 0.8 1.1 1.0 57.4% (39-68) - Taylor Bell 8 7.6 4.1 1.8 1.6 0.8 33.3% (21-63) 25.0% (4-16) Kennedy Paul 8 6.5 3.3 0.5 0.4 0.4 36.1% (22-61) 21.1% (4-19) Allasia Washington 6 8.0 3.5 0.2 0.7 0.2 59.4% (19-32) 44.4% (4-9)

