Roquan Smith 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 108 3.0 1.5 0 5

Smith Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Texans 1.0 2.0 16 0 0 Week 2 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 3 Colts 0.5 0.0 12 0 1 Week 4 @Browns 0.0 1.0 10 0 2 Week 5 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 11 0 1 Week 6 @Titans 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 7 Lions 0.0 0.0 8 0 1 Week 8 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 10 Browns 0.0 0.0 21 0 0

Roquan Smith's Next Game

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: November 16, 2023

November 16, 2023 TV: Amazon Prime Video

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Bengals -3.5

Bengals -3.5 Over/Under: 46.5 points

