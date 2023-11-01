Where to Get Patrick Queen Ravens Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're a big fan of Patrick Queen and the Baltimore Ravens, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other team apparel. For additional details, keep reading.
Patrick Queen 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|84
|7.0
|3.5
|0
|3
Queen Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Texans
|1.0
|1.0
|11
|0
|1
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|12
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Browns
|1.0
|3.0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 5
|@Steelers
|0.5
|0.0
|8
|0
|1
|Week 6
|@Titans
|1.0
|1.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|1.0
|11
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|0.0
|1.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|0
Patrick Queen's Next Game
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: November 16, 2023
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Favorite: Bengals -3.5
- Over/Under: 46.5 points
