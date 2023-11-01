If you're a big fan of Patrick Queen and the Baltimore Ravens, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other team apparel. For additional details, keep reading.

Patrick Queen 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 84 7.0 3.5 0 3

Queen Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Texans 1.0 1.0 11 0 1 Week 2 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 3 Colts 0.0 0.0 12 0 0 Week 4 @Browns 1.0 3.0 5 0 1 Week 5 @Steelers 0.5 0.0 8 0 1 Week 6 @Titans 1.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 7 Lions 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 8 @Cardinals 0.0 1.0 11 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 10 Browns 0.0 0.0 9 0 0

Patrick Queen's Next Game

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: November 16, 2023

November 16, 2023 TV: Amazon Prime Video

