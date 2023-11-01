If you're a big fan of Patrick Queen and the Baltimore Ravens, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other team apparel. For additional details, keep reading.

Head to Fanatics to buy Patrick Queen and Ravens jerseys and other gear!

Patrick Queen 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def.
84 7.0 3.5 0 3

Watch the Ravens in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Queen Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 Texans 1.0 1.0 11 0 1
Week 2 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 8 0 0
Week 3 Colts 0.0 0.0 12 0 0
Week 4 @Browns 1.0 3.0 5 0 1
Week 5 @Steelers 0.5 0.0 8 0 1
Week 6 @Titans 1.0 1.0 9 0 0
Week 7 Lions 0.0 0.0 5 0 0
Week 8 @Cardinals 0.0 1.0 11 0 0
Week 9 Seahawks 0.0 1.0 6 0 0
Week 10 Browns 0.0 0.0 9 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Patrick Queen's Next Game

  • Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Date: November 16, 2023
  • TV: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
  • Favorite: Bengals -3.5
  • Over/Under: 46.5 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.