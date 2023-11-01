Buy Tickets for Northwestern State Demons Basketball Games
Northwestern State (1-7) will resume its 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 3:00 PM ET, on the road against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
Northwestern State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Reed Green Coliseum
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Northwestern State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Ryan Forrest
|8
|14.3
|2.4
|1.0
|0.9
|0.5
|39.2% (40-102)
|23.5% (8-34)
|Cliff Davis
|7
|14.4
|3.1
|0.9
|0.7
|0.0
|34.9% (29-83)
|36.4% (20-55)
|Braelon Bush
|8
|9.4
|1.5
|2.3
|0.8
|0.0
|39.1% (25-64)
|33.3% (13-39)
|Chase Forte
|8
|7.4
|4.0
|3.0
|1.6
|0.4
|44.9% (22-49)
|16.7% (2-12)
|Jamison Epps
|8
|6.8
|7.8
|1.8
|0.5
|0.1
|36.5% (23-63)
|17.6% (3-17)
