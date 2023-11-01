Northwestern State (1-7) will resume its 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 3:00 PM ET, on the road against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Upcoming Northwestern State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Southern Miss A 3:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Boise State A 9:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Rice H 3:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Southern University at New Orleans H 7:30 PM
Fri, Dec 29 LSU A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Lamar A 7:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 McNeese H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Incarnate Word H 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Houston Christian H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 New Orleans A 5:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 SE Louisiana A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Texas A&M-CC H 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 McNeese A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Texas A&M-Commerce H 4:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Nicholls State A 7:30 PM

Northwestern State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Southern Miss Golden Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Reed Green Coliseum
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Northwestern State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Ryan Forrest 8 14.3 2.4 1.0 0.9 0.5 39.2% (40-102) 23.5% (8-34)
Cliff Davis 7 14.4 3.1 0.9 0.7 0.0 34.9% (29-83) 36.4% (20-55)
Braelon Bush 8 9.4 1.5 2.3 0.8 0.0 39.1% (25-64) 33.3% (13-39)
Chase Forte 8 7.4 4.0 3.0 1.6 0.4 44.9% (22-49) 16.7% (2-12)
Jamison Epps 8 6.8 7.8 1.8 0.5 0.1 36.5% (23-63) 17.6% (3-17)

