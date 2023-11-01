It's not enough to simply be a fan of Nico Collins and the Houston Texans. You need to look the part, too. Represent Collins and your favorite team by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with Collins' updated numbers.

Nico Collins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 53 36 631 285 4 17.5

Collins Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 11 6 80 0 Week 2 Colts 9 7 146 1 Week 3 @Jaguars 3 2 34 0 Week 4 Steelers 9 7 168 2 Week 5 @Falcons 4 3 39 0 Week 6 Saints 6 4 80 0 Week 8 @Panthers 6 4 30 0 Week 9 Buccaneers 5 3 54 1

Nico Collins' Next Game

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals

Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

CBS

Cardinals -4.5

Cardinals -4.5 Over/Under: 48.5 points

