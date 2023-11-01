Where to Get Nico Collins Texans Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It's not enough to simply be a fan of Nico Collins and the Houston Texans. You need to look the part, too. Represent Collins and your favorite team by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with Collins' updated numbers.
Nico Collins 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|53
|36
|631
|285
|4
|17.5
Collins Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|11
|6
|80
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|9
|7
|146
|1
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|3
|2
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|9
|7
|168
|2
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|4
|3
|39
|0
|Week 6
|Saints
|6
|4
|80
|0
|Week 8
|@Panthers
|6
|4
|30
|0
|Week 9
|Buccaneers
|5
|3
|54
|1
Nico Collins' Next Game
- Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- TV: CBS
- Favorite: Cardinals -4.5
- Over/Under: 48.5 points
