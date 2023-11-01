The Nicholls Colonels women (6-4) will next be in action at home against the UAB Blazers, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Nicholls games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 UAB H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Grambling A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 SE Louisiana H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Houston Christian A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 New Orleans H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Lamar H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Incarnate Word A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Texas A&M-CC A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Texas A&M-Commerce A 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Northwestern State H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Houston Christian H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Texas A&M-CC H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Lamar A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 15 New Orleans A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 McNeese H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Nicholls' next matchup information

  • Opponent: UAB Blazers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Stopher Gym

Top Nicholls players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Lexi Alexander 10 12.3 5.7 1.8 1.6 0.4 44.1% (49-111) 0.0% (0-2)
Britiya Curtis 10 10.1 4.0 1.5 1.6 0.1 43.4% (36-83) 39.5% (17-43)
Kyla Hamilton 10 8.3 4.1 2.2 1.6 0.1 34.9% (29-83) 20.5% (8-39)
Ashley Malone 10 8.0 1.9 0.2 1.1 0.0 45.8% (22-48) 30.0% (3-10)
Deonna Brister 10 7.0 3.6 1.4 1.5 0.0 47.1% (24-51) 36.0% (9-25)

