Where to Get Nathaniel Dell Texans Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big of a fan you are of Nathaniel Dell and the Houston Texans! Show off our team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, hat, or other apparel.
Nathaniel Dell and Texans jerseys and other gear
Nathaniel Dell 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|57
|34
|510
|138
|5
|15.0
Watch the Texans in person this season!
Dell Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|4
|3
|34
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|10
|7
|72
|1
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|7
|5
|145
|1
|Week 4
|Steelers
|3
|1
|16
|0
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|4
|3
|57
|0
|Week 8
|@Panthers
|4
|3
|16
|0
|Week 9
|Buccaneers
|11
|6
|114
|2
|Week 10
|@Bengals
|14
|6
|56
|1
Watch live sports and more on Fubo!
Nathaniel Dell's Next Game
- Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Cardinals -4.5
- Over/Under: 48.5 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
