Nathaniel Dell 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 57 34 510 138 5 15.0

Dell Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 4 3 34 0 Week 2 Colts 10 7 72 1 Week 3 @Jaguars 7 5 145 1 Week 4 Steelers 3 1 16 0 Week 5 @Falcons 4 3 57 0 Week 8 @Panthers 4 3 16 0 Week 9 Buccaneers 11 6 114 2 Week 10 @Bengals 14 6 56 1

Nathaniel Dell's Next Game

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals

Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Cardinals -4.5

Cardinals -4.5 Over/Under: 48.5 points

