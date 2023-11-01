McNeese (8-2) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Wednesday, December 13 at 8:00 PM ET, at home against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Upcoming McNeese games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Wed, Dec 13 Southern Miss H 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Louisiana H 4:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Michigan A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Texas A&M-Commerce A 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 Northwestern State A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 SE Louisiana H 5:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Lamar H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Incarnate Word A 6:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Texas A&M-CC A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 New Orleans H 5:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Northwestern State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 SE Louisiana A 4:30 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Texas A&M-Commerce H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Texas A&M-CC H 5:00 PM
Mon, Feb 12 Houston Christian A 8:00 PM

McNeese's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Southern Miss Golden Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: The Legacy Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top McNeese players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Shahada Wells 9 19.1 4.1 3.3 2.3 0.7 56.2% (68-121) 44.8% (13-29)
Christian Shumate 10 12.5 9.8 0.8 1.1 1.3 55.2% (53-96) 33.3% (4-12)
Antavion Collum 10 10.4 5.3 1.2 1.7 0.3 47.6% (39-82) 43.8% (14-32)
Damian Richards Jr. 10 9.9 2.0 0.7 0.7 0.1 52.8% (38-72) 45.0% (18-40)
Javohn Garcia 8 9.4 3.8 1.4 1.3 0.1 40.6% (28-69) 39.1% (9-23)

