Mark Andrews 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 59 43 521 207 6 12.1

Andrews Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bengals 8 5 45 1 Week 3 Colts 5 4 35 0 Week 4 @Browns 5 5 80 2 Week 5 @Steelers 10 6 65 0 Week 6 @Titans 6 4 69 0 Week 7 Lions 6 4 63 2 Week 8 @Cardinals 5 4 40 1 Week 9 Seahawks 10 9 80 0 Week 10 Browns 4 2 44 0

Mark Andrews' Next Game

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: November 16, 2023

November 16, 2023 TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Bengals -3.5

Bengals -3.5 Over/Under: 46.5 points

