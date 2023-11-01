LSU (8-1) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET, at home against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Upcoming LSU games

LSU's next matchup information

Opponent: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Broadcast: SEC Network+

Top LSU players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Aneesah Morrow 9 18.2 8.4 1.2 3.4 1.4 47.5% (66-139) 15.8% (3-19) Mikaylah Williams 9 17.8 4.1 2.6 1.0 0.2 54.6% (59-108) 51.3% (20-39) Hailey Van Lith 9 12.2 2.0 5.0 1.4 0.4 42.9% (39-91) 32.0% (8-25) Flau'jae Johnson 8 11.6 7.5 1.9 2.3 0.8 55.1% (38-69) 33.3% (4-12) Angel Reese 5 17.4 10.0 1.6 1.0 0.6 47.5% (28-59) 0.0% (0-5)

