The LSU Tigers (5-3) will be at home against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 1:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming LSU games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Kansas State H 1:30 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Alabama State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Texas N 12:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Lamar H 9:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Northwestern State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Texas A&M A 8:30 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Vanderbilt H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Auburn A 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Ole Miss H 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Georgia A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Alabama A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Arkansas H 12:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Tennessee A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Alabama H 12:00 PM
Tue, Feb 13 Florida A 8:00 PM

LSU's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Kansas State Wildcats
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Broadcast: SEC Network

Top LSU players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Will Baker 8 14.9 5.8 0.9 0.6 0.9 55.3% (42-76) 46.2% (6-13)
Jordan Wright 8 12.5 5.3 1.6 2.1 0.3 34.8% (31-89) 31.6% (12-38)
Jalen Reed 8 9.6 5.9 1.6 0.4 1.4 56.3% (27-48) 20.0% (1-5)
Tyrell Ward 8 9.5 2.5 0.9 1.4 0.4 42.3% (22-52) 40.0% (12-30)
Mike Williams III 8 7.1 1.9 1.6 2.0 0.1 45.5% (20-44) 23.5% (4-17)

